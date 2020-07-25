Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.39. 397,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,288. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $222.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

