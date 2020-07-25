Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,633,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,062,000 after buying an additional 80,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,240,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,531,000 after purchasing an additional 319,680 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,422,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after buying an additional 806,228 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 873,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,425,000 after buying an additional 89,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.34. 324,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,210. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $122.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average of $99.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

