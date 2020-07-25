Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,146. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

