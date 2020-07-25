Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,192 Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,953,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,961,000 after acquiring an additional 56,315 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.31. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $225.74. The company has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,429 shares of company stock worth $6,191,720. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

