Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,016 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 19,919 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 138,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 80,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.63. 833,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

