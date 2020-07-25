Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $96.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,036,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,645. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51. The company has a market capitalization of $129.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.