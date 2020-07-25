Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.12. 2,682,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

