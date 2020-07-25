Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,094,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,543,000 after buying an additional 239,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,674,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,550,000 after acquiring an additional 156,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,583,000 after purchasing an additional 237,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,722,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,186,000 after buying an additional 5,246,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $63.36. 1,412,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,267. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

