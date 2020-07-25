Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,021,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $59.46. 6,293,882 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10.

