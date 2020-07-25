Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,235,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,230,701. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.