Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $463,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,082 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,989,000 after acquiring an additional 170,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,610,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,111,000 after acquiring an additional 332,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,056,000 after acquiring an additional 713,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,620. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $125.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

