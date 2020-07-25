Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $493,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,106,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,716,000 after acquiring an additional 263,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,907,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,456,000 after purchasing an additional 150,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,011 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,692,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $159,303,000.

IWP traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.12. The stock had a trading volume of 316,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,332. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $170.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

