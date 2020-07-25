Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $537,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 174,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 138,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.63. The stock had a trading volume of 642,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,266. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRPT. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,122 shares of company stock worth $22,954,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

