Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 146.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,640 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for about 2.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $2,215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5,219.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Centene by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.51. 2,635,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. Centene’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

