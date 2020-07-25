Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Invests $345,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

BATS VLUE traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 496,548 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

