Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 66,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EPD shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. 4,870,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,180,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $30.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

