Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,730,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.03. 2,868,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,379,542. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

