Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,071,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,702. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

