Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 74,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2,385.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 130,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 125,709 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on O shares. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

O stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.42. 1,424,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

