Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Purchases 8,590 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of VV stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $148.99. The company had a trading volume of 202,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,555. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.24 and a 200-day moving average of $139.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

