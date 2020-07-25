Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 257,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 37,587 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 827.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 471,124 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 49.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 1,108,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,825,000 after buying an additional 368,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 108,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. 26,179,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,894,701. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

