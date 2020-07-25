Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMMV. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 2,371.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 73,245 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 287.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 45,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 33,918 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. 121,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20.

