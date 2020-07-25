Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 2,893 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 6.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.31. 144,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.43 and its 200-day moving average is $185.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $212.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

