Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 315 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,545. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.98.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

