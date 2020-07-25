Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 427 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 49,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,057,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,253,634. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

