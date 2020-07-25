Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 652 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,148,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

