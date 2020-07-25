Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,725,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,941,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,206,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,884,000 after buying an additional 226,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,805,000 after buying an additional 208,031 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.81. 175,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,305. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.88. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $207.22.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

