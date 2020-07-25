Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Takes $240,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $123.15. 175,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,396. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average is $124.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

