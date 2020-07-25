Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $330,666,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after buying an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,692,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,276,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,548 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,013,286 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49.

