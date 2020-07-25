mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Trading Down 44.6%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) traded down 44.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 6,769,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,189% from the average session volume of 295,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. mPhase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,341.45% and a negative net margin of 59.98%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter.

mPhase Technologies, Inc researches, develops, and fabricates smart surfaces using materials science engineering, and enabled by breakthroughs in nanotechnology science and the principles of microfluidics and microelectromechanical systems. The company focuses on research and development of its Smart Nanobattery for military and commercial applications.

