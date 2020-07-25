National Bank Financial Lowers Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
Shares of BLX stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $441.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.
About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.
