National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NFG. Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.44. 467,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,851. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,530,000 after purchasing an additional 93,111 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $9,224,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $3,170,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

