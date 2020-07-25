Nebula AI (NBAI) Market Capitalization Hits $583,388.19

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $583,388.19 and approximately $5.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nebula AI has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,926,721,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

