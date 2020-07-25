Needham & Company LLC Trims Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Target Price to $19.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.31. 43,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,629. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.64. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 514,009 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,425.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 100,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 46,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

