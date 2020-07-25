NEM (XEM) Trading 6% Higher This Week

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. NEM has a total market cap of $457.19 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Bitbns, Poloniex and B2BX. In the last seven days, NEM has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

NEM Coin Profile

Get NEM alerts:

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Liquid, Crex24, Koineks, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Zaif, YoBit, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Coinsuper, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Iquant, Kuna, CoinTiger, Huobi, OKEx, Upbit, Cryptopia, COSS, Kryptono, BTC Trade UA, Exrates, Bithumb, Indodax, Binance, Bitbns and B2BX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.