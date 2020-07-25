Neo Hits Market Capitalization of $806.43 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Neo has a total market cap of $806.43 million and $212.43 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.43 or 0.00119223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, Kucoin, Coinnest and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.10 or 0.01919890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00205016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00079254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Gate.io, Koinex, LBank, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Livecoin, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, BitMart, BitForex, Liquid, Bittrex, Huobi, Exrates, OKEx, Allcoin, Bitinka, CoinBene, HitBTC, Upbit, TDAX, Tidebit, Cryptopia, Ovis, BigONE, Coinrail, Kucoin, Bibox, Bitbns, CoinEx, COSS, BCEX, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Binance, CoinEgg and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

