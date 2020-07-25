Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. operates as a nutrition supplement company. It develops and produces cannabis products, marine oils, seed oils and pet supplements. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., formerly known as Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT remained flat at $$2.98 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $329.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 204.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 117,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 333.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178,192 shares during the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

