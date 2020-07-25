Newgioco Group (OTC:NWGI) Trading 36.6% Higher

Newgioco Group (OTC:NWGI) traded up 36.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.76, 169,744 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.

Newgioco Group Company Profile (OTC:NWGI)

Newgioco Group, Inc, a vertically integrated leisure betting technology company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional casino games, live casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and owns and operates innovative betting platform software that provides a suite of online and offline leisure gaming services.

