Newton (NEW) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Newton has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and $460,879.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.99 or 0.01918959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00205294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00079122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00119177 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

