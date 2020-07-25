NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,739,378,000 after acquiring an additional 51,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,718,000 after acquiring an additional 96,864 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after acquiring an additional 448,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,102 shares of company stock valued at $23,532,028. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.46.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $280.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,727. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $285.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

