NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 4.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.46.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $279.22. The stock had a trading volume of 59,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $284.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.18. The stock has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $100,011.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $49,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,102 shares of company stock valued at $23,532,028. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

