NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,102 shares of company stock worth $23,532,028. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $279.16. 70,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.70 and its 200-day moving average is $247.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $284.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

