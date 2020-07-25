Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Hovde Group cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,657. The company has a market cap of $593.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.82. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $75.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Weyers acquired 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.27 per share, with a total value of $97,848.90. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 861,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,024,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 38.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

