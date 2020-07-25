Noble Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TherapeuticsMD from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.32.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TXMD stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.16. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 333.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,335,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,358.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.7% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 150.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 42,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.