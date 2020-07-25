Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

NDLS has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Co from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.94.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.62. 208,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.33 and a beta of 0.99. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $100.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Noodles & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 321.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 289,975 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Co by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 274,057 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Co (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.