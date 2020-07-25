NuBits Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $370.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001658 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.99 or 0.01918959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00205294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00079122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00119177 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

