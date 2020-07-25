NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $55,241,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after buying an additional 1,579,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $5.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $410.71. The stock had a trading volume of 303,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,181,405. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $431.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.35. The company has a market capitalization of $252.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

