Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is Covenant Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 0.8% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,411,739,000 after buying an additional 3,461,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,784,000 after buying an additional 2,284,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,364,000 after buying an additional 500,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,486,000 after buying an additional 598,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.24. The stock had a trading volume of 885,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,286. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $104.61 and a twelve month high of $190.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Stephens increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

