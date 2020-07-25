Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Second Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OSBC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. 67,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,482. The company has a market cap of $246.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.49. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, CEO James Eccher purchased 12,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 104.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

