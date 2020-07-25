Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

OSBC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 67,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, CEO James Eccher purchased 12,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $99,633.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 219,040 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,045,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 122,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 116,854 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 100,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $707,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.